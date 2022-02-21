City of Owensboro Hosting Free Workshop for First-Time Home Buyers

City officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, say they're planning to host a free workshop for first-time home buyers.
The free workshop will be hosted from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the HL Neblett Community Center, which is located at 801 W. 5th St. in Owensboro.
According to the city, the free workshop will cover several topics that could benefit new homeowners, such as the basics of homeownership, credit, obtaining a mortgage, searching for a home, home inspections, and more.
The flyer shared by the city also says that kids are welcome to attend the event, and that per-person dinner boxes will be handed out after the workshop concludes.
Seating is limited, so anyone wishing to attend the event is asked to RSVP by Wednesday, Feb. 23.
You can RSVP for the event by contacting Owensboro Housing & Grant Coordinator Evan Gogel at 270-687-8657 or by email at evan.gogel@owensboro.org