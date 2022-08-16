City of Owensboro lands world's largest Geocaching Event for next year

The City of Owensboro lands the spot for the world's largest Geocaching event.
City officials say the city will play host to GeoWoodstock on Memorial Day weekend, May 22-28, 2023.
Officials say GeoWoodstock has become an annually celebrated event that continues to grow in global attendance.
Geocaching involves using a mobile device to follow GPS coordinates to find geocaches throughout an area.
“Being awarded GeoWoodstock is a big-time achievement and puts Owensboro on a national stage," says Mark Calitri, Visit Owensboro President and CEO. "The bid process was extremely competitive and involved over four years of hard work to earn the business. Our team stayed after it and never gave up."
Previous host cities include Nashville, Jacksonville, Dallas, Denver, and Seattle.