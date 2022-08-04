City of Providence donates ambulance to Letcher County

The flooding in Eastern Kentucky has left emergency personnel strapped on resources that are necessary to help address the needs of their communities.
When the town of Providence decided to part ways with its model year 1997 ambulance, it knew just the thing it could do to help their brethren in the Bluegrass state.
"The Mayor and the Council decided one meeting to put it up for surplus. Well, then you had the floods in Eastern Kentucky that hit, so I went to the Council and Mayor at our last meeting, and suggested that we donate it to an ambulance service in need in Eastern Kentucky," said Providence City Councilman Mark Turner.
The recipient? Letcher County - an area of the state has that has been hit especially hard in recent weeks. When the paperwork is finished, the vehicle will be added to their fleet and begin helping with the emergency response efforts.
"This was just a great opportunity to give back to a community in need," said Providence Fire Chief Steve Burns.
However, Providence's efforts to help those in Eastern Kentucky extend further than just an ambulance.
"We've got efforts here within the city with people that are collecting stuff that's needed in that area, and we are storing it here at our disaster relief building, and loads will be going out each Friday, taken directly to Eastern Kentucky and the affected areas," said Providence Mayor Doug Hammers.
Mayor Hammers says that anyone interested in donating can come down to the fire department and give what they can to help out.
"That's what we in Kentucky are about is helping each other," Hammers added.
Donations to help support the people affected by these floods can also be made to the Eastern Kentucky Red Cross.