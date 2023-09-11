City of Sturgis looks hopeful to fix debt crisis after appointing new council members

STURGIS, Ky. (WEVV) — The Sturgis city council meeting lasted a total of six minutes, in which two city council members and a new mayor were sworn.
Adam O'Nan, the judge executive of Union County, "We're going to celebrate small steps. We're going to celebrate big steps and I have a lot of hope and confidence in those that stepped up to help."
In the past months, the city has dealt with major financial issues, which has resulted in major cuts to city facilities.
The community was left with more on their plate, however, after the former mayor, Kent Sayle, and all city council members resigned.
After tonight's meeting the council appointed two new city council members, Rachel Hubbard and Hunter Davis as well as a new mayor, Billy Adams.
"Our sole responsibility for this council is the financial well being and stability of this town, and that's the direction we're headed," says Mayor Adams.
The city still faces the $150,000 debt they're in, but the city has hired a bookkeeper who is working to situate finances to move to the next step of filing for bankruptcy.
"Part of the problem that they find themselves in is that they don't have their audits up to date, and that's a stipulation to receive grants, " says Judge Executive O'Nan.
Union County officials say they hope to become sponsors of grants to help the city of Sturgis.
Other cities in the Tri-State have also offered a helping hand.
Mayor Adams says, "Mayor Cotton in Madisonville is willing to come down and talk, and help, and even to send people out of his clerks office."
The City of Sturgis still has a long road ahead, but they are taking steps to go deep into financial records to hold someone accountable and to provide transparency for residents.
"The people of Sturgis deserve to know what happened; where the breakdown happened," says Judge Executive O'Nan.
Mayor Adams says, "If we're going to be a better city, in the end when we get through this., that's the goal; and we can be. We can be."
Mayor Adams hopes to fill the remaining two city council positions soon.