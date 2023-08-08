City of White Plains launches financial investigation involving a now-former employee

WHITE PLAINS, KY. (WEVV)-- 44News has learned of an investigation that reportedly involves the potential misuse of taxpayer money in the city of White Plains.
The city held its monthly meeting Tuesday to address some of the concerns being raised by citizens.
City leaders are being tight-lipped about what is going on.
Here is what we uncovered by attending the monthly meeting; an investigation of some kind is underway and a city employee has been replaced while the investigation ensues.
The city's commissioners met behind closed doors to address the "personnel" issue.
As far as we know, this is only an investigation and no one has been arrested.
Community members tell 44News they are concerned about the investigation and are eager for answers.