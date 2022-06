There's a family-friendly fireworks event happening soon in Daviess County, Kentucky.

City officials in Whitesville will host the city's 14th annual fireworks show on Friday, June 24.

Organizers say the event will start at 5 p.m., with different festivities including food, music, and inflatables for kids.

It's all happening at the Whitesville City Park.

Anyone with questions can call Whitesville City Hall 270-233-5666.