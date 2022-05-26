City officials lift boil water order in Mount Vernon

City officials in Mount Vernon, Indiana, have lifted a boil water order that was recently issued.
Mount Vernon Water Utility Superintendent Chuck Gray said Thursday that the boil order was being lifted effective immediately.
The boil water order had been in effect since Tuesday.
Gray issued the order due to a problem with the city's chlorine injection system, which prevented the right amount of chlorine from being added to the city's water supply.
The issue with the chlorine injection system was resolved, but the boil order was issued for the public's safety.