City-wide boil order issued in Mount Vernon

City officials in Mount Vernon, Indiana, said Tuesday morning that the entire city had been placed under a boil order.
Mount Vernon Water Utility Superintendent Chuck Gray says the boil order was issued after a problem with the city's chlorine injection prevented an adequate amount of chlorine from being added to the water supply.
According to Gray, the issue with the chlorine injection system was resolved, but a boil order will still be in place for at least 72 hours.
More information on how to properly boil water before consumption can be found on cdc.gov.