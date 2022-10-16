Citywide food drive held at C.K. Newsome Center

A citywide food drive was held at the C.K. Newsome Center in celebration of World Food Day.
"Today is World Food Day, so all over the world people are celebrating, or advocating for food security. Today we are doing that in Evansville," said Lisa Vaughan of Feed Evansville.
The event featured an array of non profit organizations and agencies offering resources to the community. There were plenty of games and activities for the children as well, along with a number of local farmers showcasing their fresh produce. Feed Evansville says they know that times are tough, and will waste no time distributing the food that is collected as they try to help out those going hungry across our community.
"With food inflation, and inflation in general, gas prices, things like that, people are starting to pick and choose whether they eat or pay there electricity bill. This week and next week Feed Evansville will be out in the neighborhoods handing out food to everyone who is in need," explained Vaughan.
In addition to food insecurity, another issue is the quality of the food that is available. Fast food and packaged snacks may be affordable, but lack the nutrients needed to properly support ones health.
"We want people to understand how important it is for children to be eating fruits and vegetables as other cooked from scratch meals," said Robin Mallery of Urban Seeds.
The USDA has deemed 40% of Evansville a food desert - meaning that residents in these areas are not within walking distance of a grocery store that offers fresh food. That harsh reality is what gave rise to the new Neighborhood Food Market truck to help bridge that gap. The project has been in the works since 2015 by the Junior League of Evansville, and will be giving away free groceries throughout the city every Saturday starting in November.
"It's one way that the city, and the food commission, and the non-profit sector, and the business sector is working together to try and eliminate that number - so we are going to be going shopping on this truck in different neighborhoods," added Vaughan.