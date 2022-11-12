Civic Center to hold Evansville's official Christmas tree lighting

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will start the holiday season by lighting Evansville's official Christmas tree.
The lighting will take place in front of the Civic Center on November 17th at 5:00 p.m.
The Central High School Varsity Choir will perform, and Mayor Winnecke will give a speech before starting the countdown to turn on the Christmas tree lights.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
The tree will be decorated with around 25,000 lights donated by Advanced Network and Computer Services.
The Christmas tree will remain on display in front of the Civic Center through the holiday season and be removed after January 1st.