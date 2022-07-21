Civic Theater ready to move closer to its roots inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum

The Civic Theater made a big announcement Wednesday, saying this season will be their last at the Civic Theater, also known as the Old Columbia Theater on North Fulton Avenue.
Theater officials say, they plan to move back to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum downtown by the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse.
Right now there are working alongside several Evansville organizations until the Coliseum's completion.
They plan to work alongside the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation to produce shows on the Bosse High School stage.
This season the theater plans to bring in shows, Tick Tick Boom - Fairview - and Steel Magnolias.