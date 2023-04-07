Clean up from storm damage continues in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) -- Several homes near Carter Rd. and Flamingo St. went without power for 20 hours following Wednesday's storm.
Those living in the area did their best to manage while crews restored the power throughout Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
"We tried to manage with whatever we had," said Owensboro resident, Kamalen Haokip.
Haokip and his family were just one of several families who spent Wednesday evening in the dark as the power in the area went out between 3p.m. and 6 p.m.
"We have a good neighbors here in our locations, neighbor Robby has given us some lamp and then we manage the whole night," said Haokip. "but when we wake up it's really cold."
OMU crews spent most of Thursday restoring the fallen power lines and poles in the neighborhood as at least two of them were struck by lightning ultimately causing 31 customers without power.
Crews closed off one part of Carter Rd. as a number of OMU trucks took over the area.
Fortunately just before 5 p.m. Thursday, that power was restored for most of those homes after going almost one full day without electricity.
"Thank God that nobody was hurt so far here in our city and Daviess County," said Haokip. "The damages are there but all of us are safe."
Carter Rd. has since reopened.
Omu served over 2,000 customers within the last 48 hours as a result of Wednesday's storm.