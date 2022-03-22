Clean Up Process Continues in Barnsley Months After Tornado

Everyone has their own story to tell about the night of December 10, 2021.
"I don't know how long it went on, I don't know, it was wild, it was crazy," said survivor Derek Jarvis.
Meanwhile, Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield says he now spends a lot of time coordinating clean-up efforts and working to lure organizations to come and build new homes in the county.
"This is going to be a long-term process. I mean we're talking a couple of years to get back to where we want to be, but there has been a huge amount of progress made. As I said, 300,000 cubic yards have been picked up and disposed of, we've already begun that long-term recovery group has already begun helping some individuals to rebuild," Whitfield said.
For the Jarvis family and other people who lost most of their material possessions, the road to recovery almost never follows one straight or clear path to completion.
"It's been aggravating kind of, but we're almost there," Jarvis said.
The Jarvis family set up a Go-Fund me account to help Derek and his wife and their two kids get back on their feet. Click here to donate to the family.