Cleanup continues in Mt. Carmel after tornado

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 mph with gusts of 20 to 25 mph expected. * WHERE...Across all of west Kentucky, far southeast Missouri, extreme southeast Illinois, and southwest Indiana. This includes locations along and southeast of a line from Charleston Missouri to Princeton Indiana. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&