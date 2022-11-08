cMoe invites families to "Elf Academy" experience

The Children's Museum of Evansville invites families to this year's "Elf Academy."
Organizers say cMoe will host the event Saturday, December 10th for the jolliest, immersive holiday experience.
They say at "Elf Academy" kids will discover all the magical secrets of being a North Pole elf.
cMoe says during training, participants will get the opportunity to take photos with Santa, experience the North Pole skating rink and snowball play area, a magic mountain slide, and hands-on toy making.
Organizers say new this year, the academy will take place at the Koch Family Children's Museum of Evansville from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
All proceeds benefit cMOe.
Tickets are $35 per person from ages 0 to 99.