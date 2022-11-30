"Coat-A-Kid" campaign seeks donations

The "Coat-A-Kid" campaign by Don’s and Clayton’s cleaners is in full swing, and they need your help meeting the growing needs of the community.
“It’s been pretty slow this year so far we’ve cleaned and delivered 1,300 coats. We typically see about 3,000," said Bryan Schmitt, President of Don's and Clayton's.
The campaign kicked off at the end of October - Don's has been helping with this campaign for over twenty years - keeping countless area kids warm throughout the holidays.
The coats are mostly distributed through the Salvation Army and the Evansville Christian Life Center - and are free to anyone that needs them.
“We are really significantly behind. Folks, the temperature has dropped, people are walking through the doors and we don’t have a coat for them," explained Gina Gibson, CEO of Evansville Christian Life Center.
With people having tight budgets and temperatures dropping fast, it is crucial to get people the coats they desperately need. It is important for people in the community to come together, so no child has to go cold this winter.
“The bottom line is we can’t let these kids go without coats - we’ve got to get this taken care of," Gibson added.
You can drop off your gently used coat off at any one of Don’s and Clayton’s seven locations from now until the end of December.