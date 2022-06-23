Cocaine, marijuana, hundreds of fentanyl pills found in Evansville home, police say

An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say they found a variety of drugs in his home during a search.
Investigators say they served a search warrant at a home on E. Chandler Avenue near Bayard Park Wednesday.
According to police, 32-year-old Roland Tyler Jr. lived at the home, and was arrested there earlier in the day for an active felony warrant.
When police searched Tyler's home, they say they found three large bags of marijuana, two bags with several hundred fentanyl pills inside, a bag of cocaine, and a digital scale, all in the kitchen.
During the search of a hallway closet, police say they also found a semi-automatic pistol and more fentanyl pills.
When investigators made their way to the living room, they say they found a money counter, a vacuum sealer, and more bags of marijuana. They say they also found two bags of synthetic cannabinoids in the dining room, plus two cell phones and some cash.
Other items found in the home included more vacuum sealing materials, another gun, and another digital scale, according to police.
Tyler was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple drug dealing charges.