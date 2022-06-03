Coffee shop owners celebrate opening of new location in Newburgh

The owners of a local coffee shop celebrated the opening of a new location on Friday.
Honey Moon Coffee Co. owners Jessica and Zac Parsons held a soft opening of their new Newburgh location at 20 W. Water Street on Friday morning.
The coffee shop/restaurant was founded in 2016, with its first location on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville.
Zac and Jessica say they're excited to be able to offer a new gather place for community members.
"There's always something special about a community coffee shop and a place for people to gather with family, come with friends, go on a date, and we're just happy to be able to, you know offer, that in the community," Zac said.
If you're interested in giving Honey Moon Coffee Co. a try, you can check out a full menu and more information on honeymooncoffeeco.com.