Cold Case: Elizabeth Banister Stabbed to Death at 18-Years-Old In 2000

Elizabeth Banister was just 18-years-old when she was stabbed to death at her apartment complex on Washington Avenue in Evansville on Jan. 19th, 2000.
22 years later and the teen's killer still has not been caught.
Banister's younger sister, Sara Stewart, is not giving up hope that her murderer will be brought to justice.
"The last thing I told her was, 'I hated her,'” Stewart said.
14-year-old Stewart did not know that would be the last conversation she'd have with her older sister before she was murdered in cold blood.
"I think that will haunt me to this day,” Stewart said.
Both girls grew up bouncing around foster homes.
"She was always there for me,” Stewart said. “Even being in a group home."
At the time of her death, Banister was living in an apartment with an ex-boyfriend and her late mother's boyfriend.
That fatal night, there was a party going on.
According to the coroner's report, Banister was stabbed three times in her room.
The first blow to her chest killed her instantly.
"This was definitely an over kill,” Stewart said. “A crime of passion of some sort."
But police cleared all of the suspects in the apartment, which was demolished a few years later, and any potential evidence along with it.
"My sister died there and when they tore it down shortly after it really hurt me,” Stewart said. “Because I feel like there are things that maybe could have been re-looked at, re-evaluated, something missed. "
Stewart has been living in agony in the decades since, missing the relationship of what could have been.
In 2020, there was finally hope.
A known serial killer, confessed to murdering Banister.
It seemed like a home run.
But they did not know things only the true murderer would.
The case got cold again .
"I think I was prepared for the disappointment just because part of me knew some of the things he was saying were from news articles or on TV and or from me,” Stewart said. “So, I was prepared for it but, at the same time it was just a disappointment. I really thought there was a chance here."
Stewart pleads with her sister's killer to come forward, saying she's finally forgiven them, but that does not mean she does not still want them behind bars.
"She'll always be missed, but I wanted to have closure on her to where I can feel like I can set her free and know that I did something good for her,” Stewart said. “Because I made a promise that I'd help find this person, this killer, find out what happened. And I may go to my grave without being able to keep that promise. But at least I won't stop trying."
Stewart says if Elizabeth was still alive, she’d hold on to her forever, and tell her that she was, "Sorry."
“I never got to say it back," Stewart said.
EPD detectives are still investigating the brutal death of Elizabeth Banister, but there are no new updates or leads.
As for Stewart, she is increasing her reward money for any information about her sister's murderer from $1,000 to $3,000.