Cold Conditions Cause Closures, Delays, and Slide-Offs in the Tri-State

Icy road conditions created by Thursday morning's cold weather has caused several delays and closures around the Tri-State.
Several school districts have moved to virtual learning Thursday to allow drivers to avoid dangers road conditions.
Districts on virtual learning Thursday include Pike, Union, Muhlenberg, and Webster counties, as well as the Dawson Springs Independent Schools, the Hopkins County Schools district, and the Henderson County Schools district.
Several districts are also operating on delays Thursday. Those include South Gibson Schools, Ohio County Schools, Perry Central. Along with school closures, FEMA recovery centers in Hopkins County will operate on a two hour delay.
Thursday's icy conditions have also caused several slide-offs and crashes in different parts of the Tri-State.
The Indiana State Police has advised drivers of slide-offs and crashes in Warrick, Gibson, and Knox counties.
Kentucky authorities were also on the scene of a crash on the northbound Twin Bridges from Henderson into Evansville on Thursday. That crash happened around 6:30, and traffic was still reportedly backed up around 8:30 a.m.
