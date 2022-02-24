 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown
and Newburgh Dam.

.Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Ohio
River into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 43.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 43.5 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall to 42.9 feet and begin rising
again Tuesday morning. It will rise to 43.4 feet Friday,
March 04. It will then fall again but remain above flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Cold Conditions Cause Closures, Delays, and Slide-Offs in the Tri-State

  • Updated
  • 0
Twin Bridges tower cam

44News tower cam shows traffic backed up on the northbound Twin Bridges after a Thursday morning crash

Icy road conditions created by Thursday morning's cold weather has caused several delays and closures around the Tri-State.

Several school districts have moved to virtual learning Thursday to allow drivers to avoid dangers road conditions.

Districts on virtual learning Thursday include Pike, Union, Muhlenberg, and Webster counties, as well as the Dawson Springs Independent Schools, the Hopkins County Schools district, and the Henderson County Schools district.

Several districts are also operating on delays Thursday. Those include South Gibson Schools, Ohio County Schools, Perry Central. Along with school closures, FEMA recovery centers in Hopkins County will operate on a two hour delay.

Thursday's icy conditions have also caused several slide-offs and crashes in different parts of the Tri-State.

The Indiana State Police has advised drivers of slide-offs and crashes in Warrick, Gibson, and Knox counties.

Kentucky authorities were also on the scene of a crash on the northbound Twin Bridges from Henderson into Evansville on Thursday. That crash happened around 6:30, and traffic was still reportedly backed up around 8:30 a.m.

You can see more closings and delays, or submit your own closing/delay, on wevv.com/weather/closings. You can also get the latest detailed weather forecast for your area here.

