College enrollment sees increase this fall

Despite decreases following the COVID-19 pandemic, college enrollments are once again on the rise.
“We’re seeing an increase definitely for summer and fall. We’re seeing greater numbers of first time students coming to Ivy Tech, so we are very excited to see those numbers come back,” said Ivy Tech Evansville Chancellor Daniela Vidal.
While the cost of living has steadily increased, Ivy Tech does all it can to help students afford tuition so that it’s not a barrier for people who wish to go back to school, even offering childcare to those that need it.
“We have a variety of ways to help our students be successful and to eliminate barriers, you know, from childcare, to transportation, emergency aid to help them with any bills they have, so all those things really make a difference in bringing students in,” Vidal explained.
In addition to these services, Ivy Tech also offers assistance with filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, to help potential students qualify for grants that could partially or even completely pay for tuition. Classes begin at Ivy Tech on August 22.