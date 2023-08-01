Combest Pool soon to close for the summer season

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV)--Time is running out for residents to enjoy the final days of summer at Combest Pool.
Officials say the last day of the swimming season will be Sunday, August 6th.
Combest pool is set to reopen Memorial Day weekend 2024.
Meanwhile, officials say the Edge Ice Center will be open and ready for families to enjoy.
Public session take place on Fridays from 7:00-9:30 p.m. for just $7 per person, and Saturdays from 1:00-3:30 p.m. for just $6 per person.
All participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older at all times.
For more information on special events and skating lessons at the Edge Ice Center call 270-687-8720.