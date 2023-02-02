Community Action Program of Evansville (CAPE) Energy Assistance Program is accepting applications

Community Action Program of Evansville (or CAPE for short) will begin taking in-person appointments for the energy assistance program for Vanderburgh county residents
The popular program helps people by providing assistance to those who need help with paying gas, electrical, and fuel bills.
Starting on Monday February 6th, they will begin taking appointments in person for Vanderburgh county applicants only.
Posey and Gibson county applicants will have to mail their applications in.
Instead of waiting in long lines wrapped around the building, those looking for help can now call and schedule an in person appointment at their office.
Officials with CAPE tell us that once you come in, it takes about 30 minutes to fill out an application. And before you leave their office, they will reach out to your utility provider.
44News spoke to Cynthia Balde, Director of the Energy Assistance Program, who said their biggest issue is people getting their power shut off.
She said "They cant afford their bills right now. Their bills are too high. So that's what we are here to do, assist them with their bills, and if we cant cover most of it, then were going reach out to other agencies in town and see if they can help too."
Last year, cape helped out 4,500 different households. This year, they are looking at doubling those numbers.
For more information on CAPE's Energy Assistance Program, as well as links to their application, you can visit their website by clicking here.