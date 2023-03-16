Community brings Promise Kids mentoring initiative to schools in the Evansville Promise Zone

The Evansville Promise Zone, EVSC, Young & Established and SIMA (Southern Indiana Mentoring Academy) are undertaking a collaborative effort to develop and implement a mentorship program for students in two Evansville schools.
'Promise Kids' will support children living in the Promise Zone with the goal of reversing the impact COVID-19 had on their education.
The program will focus on improving the attendance, grades, and behavior of students at Lincoln School and McGary Middle School. The assigned mentors will track these areas of focus on a weekly basis in conjunction with the administration at each school.
“We have successful organizations within our community that are willing to put in the time and effort to assist children reach and maximize their potential. SIMA and Young & Established have existing partnerships in place that will sustain these results well into the future,” says Promise Zone Director, Silas Matchem Sr. of ECHO Housing.
Officials say the program is made possible with financial support from Promise Zone Lead Partner, the City of Evansville, and the Department of Metropolitan Development.