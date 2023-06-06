Community chips in to help a Taylor Swift fan see her in concert

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) —
Getting tickets to see Taylor Swift live isn't easy and very expensive. One girl in Owensboro, is a huge swiftie, and her mom was able to snag some tickets thanks to the generosity of the community.
Leah Abell is a Taylor Swift super-fan but being in a wheelchair due to cerebral palsy makes it difficult for her to get around especially in stadiums where people often times have to climb up and down stairs. That's when Abell's mom knew getting her to a Taylor Swift concert was going to be trouble. Refusing to give up on her daughter's dream Sara Abell reached out to the community for help to make sure her daughter was able to see Swift in person.
"And then they started sharing it and they start then other people started sharing it. Swiftie's started sharing it and then within forty four hours there was eighty six hundred dollars donated to the go fund me account," said Sara Abell.
Leah's mom found tickets but they were 29-hundred dollars a piece.
"I charged it to a credit card and so that was definitely a leap of faith with that amount of money because it was twenty nine hundred each for the tickets and the fees through Stubhub was an additional eighteen hundred dollars," said Abell.
For Sara and Leah, this is something they never thought would happen in their wildest dreams. Leah posted a video on TikTok saying thank you to everyone that donated.
Leah and her mom will see Taylor Swift in person July 1st in Cincinnati.