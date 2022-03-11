Community Easter Egg Hunt Planned for April 9 at Willard Library

An Evansville nonprofit organization is planning to hold a community Easter Egg Hunt event in April.
"4 Good Community" says it will host its second-annual Easter Egg Hunt event at Willard Library on Saturday, April 9.
During the event, kids will be able to find Easter eggs and win prizes. In addition, the Easter Bunny will be at the event, along with food trucks in case families get hungry.
The event will start at 10:00 a.m. You can RSVP to the event on Facebook.
4 Good Community says that if parking fills up at the library, Berry Global has opened up its parking lot for overflow parking.