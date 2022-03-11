Community Easter Egg Hunt Planned for April 9 at Willard Library

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest today or tomorrow. Afterwards, river levels will be falling,
currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 41.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon and continue falling.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a
line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to
Carbondale and Wayne City Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will be from 6 PM
CST today through 2 AM CST Saturday morning. With cooling
ground and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible
through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will fall into the
single digits above zero overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Community Easter Egg Hunt Planned for April 9 at Willard Library

  • Updated
  • 0
Willard Library

An Evansville nonprofit organization is planning to hold a community Easter Egg Hunt event in April.

"4 Good Community" says it will host its second-annual Easter Egg Hunt event at Willard Library on Saturday, April 9.

During the event, kids will be able to find Easter eggs and win prizes. In addition, the Easter Bunny will be at the event, along with food trucks in case families get hungry.

The event will start at 10:00 a.m. You can RSVP to the event on Facebook.

4 Good Community says that if parking fills up at the library, Berry Global has opened up its parking lot for overflow parking.

