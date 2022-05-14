Community forum aims to break the stigma around mental health

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Indiana...Kentucky... Ohio River at Mount Vernon. .Despite the overnight rainfall, the Ohio River at Mount Vernon is still scheduled to fall below minor flood stage later this Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until late this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CDT Saturday, May 14 the stage was 35.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 23.6 feet Tuesday, May 24. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&