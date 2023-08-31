Community gathers to spread overdose awareness and remember loved ones lost

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — To honor those lost to addiction and help overcome the stigma about seeking treatment, the Evansville Recovery Alliance gathered at the Four Freedoms Monument.
Amber Nicholson, a recovering drug user, says, "I knew my last high, if I didn't stop, I just had this feeling come over me that I wasn't going to make it."
For Nicholson, drug addiction took over her life and those around her, but two years ago, a decision to sober up gave her a second chance at life.
"I never thought I'd be where I'm at today. I'm living my best life today and I'm grateful and I appreciate life more because I could've lost my life. I wish I would've done it a lot sooner, but I'm glad where I'm at today," says Nicholson.
Now through her recovery, Nicholson has been able to help other women overcome their addictions by lending support and sharing her story.
Here in the Tri-State, the Evansville Recovery Alliance works around the clock to educate the community and provide services to those affected by drugs before it's too late.
On Overdose Awareness Day, the organization held a free event at Four Freedoms Monument providing a safe space for people to remember loved ones as well as encouraging those in the community to carry with Narcan, an emergency item used to treat individuals who experience overdose.
Lavender Timmons, the co-founder of the Evansville Recovery Alliance, says, "I've known people even since we started that have had their overdose reversed and are still with us."
Nationwide, drug recovery agencies are working to break that stigma and provide help to so many that addiction affects.
According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, almost 37 million Americans over the age of 12 are current illegal drug users, and of that number 25.4% have a drug disorder.
Nicholson says, "There's people out there that do care. And don't be ashamed don't feel guilty. There's so many people out there that know what you're going through. I've been through it. If I can do it, they can do it."
The Evansville Recovery Alliance does educate on substance abuse and Narcan use.
If you would like more information, you can visit their Facebook page,