Community Group Asks Evansville City Council to Form Energy Affordability Task Force

Evansville organization Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) is asking the Evansville City Council to form a new Energy Affordability Task Force that it says would be used to identify and implement city-level solutions to address utility costs in the area.
According to a statement from DAACE, the new affordability task force would collaborate with DAACE and other members of the newly-formed Energy for All Coaliation.
“It is our hope that this task force will ultimately lead to a city department fully dedicated to these and other sustainability and affordability goals as already modeled in Bloomington, South Bend, Indianapolis, Gary, Richmond, Hammond and Goshen, to name a few examples,” said one DAACE activist.
City council members were receptive to the proposal, but did not make any immediate decisions on the creation of a task force during Monday's meeting.
"It would not be in our best interest as councilors representing the city of Evansville if we didn't listen to them and we weren't willing to roll our sleeves up and see if we can find some solutions," commented Evansville City Councilman Zac Heronemus.
DAACE says its initial recommended actions are:
- Expedite adoption of the numerous strategies outlined in the 2021 Evansville Climate Action Plan that focus on home weatherization and efficiency. Strategies 2.4, 2.5, 2.12, 2.14, 2.15 and 2.16 will help low- and moderate-income residents save on their bills and improve property values while creating jobs.
- Develop a City-Scale Energy Efficiency Retrofit Program as recommended in the 2014 Evansville Millennial Plan for 2040 to reduce strain on currently overwhelmed non-profit organizations through a revolving rehabilitation loan fund program.
- Unify with other municipal and county governments in the eight-county CenterPoint Energy Indiana South service territory to collectively address the regional affordability crisis.
- Dedicate monies for legal expenses to become an intervening party in future CEI South Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission/Office of Utility Consumer Counselor rate case negotiations.
- Strongly recommend, directly to CEI:
- Immediately lower its natural gas distribution rate from the newly granted $0.60/therm to its requested $0.36/therm rate.
- Abandon its plans to build any new fossil-fueled peaker plants, and associated bill increases, and instead invest in energy efficiency, demand side management and renewable energy storage for reliable peak summer demand needs.
- Reinstate the Electric Heating discount rate and increase rebates for a gas furnace to high-efficiency heat pump migration to encourage their adoption to better utilize future energy sources.
The group plans to discuss the possibility of the Energy Affordability Task Force in the upcoming weeks.