Community holds balloon release after Owensboro High School grad suicide

A teenager who graduated from Owensboro High School in 2022 unfortunately took his own life on Friday morning. In honor of Tramel Barksdale, a balloon release was held on Saturday at Dugan Best Park in Owensboro. Hundreds came out to say goodbye to the lively young man.
Just six days before ending his own life, Tramel Barksdale posted this photo:
With his graduation cap on, he's seemingly looking forward to a bright future. His friends and family never saw his suicide coming. ”I talked to him Tuesday. He seemed fine," Kenyata Carbon, a close friend of Tramel's, told 44News. ”You don’t want to feel like this," he went on to say.
According to the latest data from the CDC, Kentucky has the 19th highest suicide rate in the country. In 2020, there were 801 suicides in the state.
Deborah Barrett, Tramel’s grandmother, told 44News ”hug your loved ones tight. Hold onto them and embrace them and listen. Talk less and listen more.”
Owensboro senior high football alumni have organized a GoFundMe for Tramel’s family to cover funeral expenses.