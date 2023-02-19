Community holds balloon release after Owensboro High School grad suicide

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.Recent heavy rains have caused the Ohio River to rise. The river at
Mount Vernon is expected to reach flood stage Tuesday afternoon, and
is forecast to crest at 37.1 feet Thursday afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Sunday, February 19, the stage was estimated
at 28.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Tuesday afternoon to a crest of 37.1 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Due to recent heavy rain, the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise, reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam Monday morning, and
cresting at 41.6 feet Wednesday evening.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to early Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 34.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 41.6 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Community holds balloon release after Owensboro High School grad suicide

  • Updated
  • 0
Balloons are released at Dugan Best Park in honor of Tramel Barksdale
Josh Myers

A teenager who graduated from Owensboro High School in 2022 unfortunately took his own life on Friday morning. In honor of Tramel Barksdale, a balloon release was held on Saturday at Dugan Best Park in Owensboro. Hundreds came out to say goodbye to the lively young man.

Just six days before ending his own life, Tramel Barksdale posted this photo:

Tramel Barksdale's Facebook post a week before taking his own life

With his graduation cap on, he's seemingly looking forward to a bright future. His friends and family never saw his suicide coming. ”I talked to him Tuesday. He seemed fine," Kenyata Carbon, a close friend of Tramel's, told 44News. ”You don’t want to feel like this," he went on to say.

According to the latest data from the CDC, Kentucky has the 19th highest suicide rate in the country. In 2020, there were 801 suicides in the state.

Deborah Barrett, Tramel’s grandmother, told 44News ”hug your loved ones tight. Hold onto them and embrace them and listen. Talk less and listen more.”

Owensboro senior high football alumni have organized a GoFundMe for Tramel’s family to cover funeral expenses.

