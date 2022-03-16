Community Invited to Attend Granted Dishes for Wishes

Granted will host their seventh annual "Dishes for Wishes" event in support of granting wishes to local children with life-threatening conditions.
Organizers say they are planning an exciting evening of sampling the area's finest sweets and savories.
Guests will be able to meet with Wish children, dance, and bid on auction items, win prizes, and be a part of making wishes come true.
The annual "Dishes for Wishes" will be held Saturday, March 26th from 6p.m. to 10p.m. at the Vanderburgh 4H Auditorium.
Tickets are $40 each, and a reserved table of 10 is $500. Tickets can be purchased here.
Granted is a community-based non-profit located in Evansville.