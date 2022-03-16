 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and
Massac Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard
Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The lower Ohio River will continue to fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 24.3 feet Saturday,
March 26.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Community Invited to Attend Granted Dishes for Wishes

  • 0
Community Invited to Attend Granted Dishes for Wishes
Megan DiVenti

Granted will host their seventh annual "Dishes for Wishes" event in support of granting wishes to local children with life-threatening conditions. 

Organizers say they are planning an exciting evening of sampling the area's finest sweets and savories. 

Guests will be able to meet with Wish children, dance, and bid on auction items, win prizes, and be a part of making wishes come true. 

The annual "Dishes for Wishes" will be held Saturday, March 26th from 6p.m. to 10p.m. at the Vanderburgh 4H Auditorium. 

Tickets are $40 each, and a reserved table of 10 is $500. Tickets can be purchased here. 

Granted is a community-based non-profit located in Evansville. 

Recommended for you