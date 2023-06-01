Community invited to Jasper "Downtown Chowdown"

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV)--The heart of Jasper is hosting their "Downtown Chowdown" today for food junkies.
The event will include several food trucks, live music, and games.
Some of the food trucks participating include Kona Ice, Madi's Main Squeeze, Sips Snacks, and JB's Barnyard.
Officials say they will be giving away Dubois County Bombers tickets. They also say the Spirit of Jasper Train Tickets will be available for purchase for the ride to the Bombers game on June 29th.
The "Downtown Chowdown" will take place the first Wednesday of each month, now thru October 5th.
The fun gets underway at 4 P.M. on Thursday, June 1st at the Jasper Riverwalk/David Buehler Plaza.