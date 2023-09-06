Community invited to Raintree Quilters Guild Quilt & Art Show

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — It's a rare form of art only the most talented of us are able to do.
The 15th Harvest of Quilts Craft Show takes place later this month.
Irene Scheffler, Quilt Show Co-Chair joined us on 44News This Morning.
The 15th Harvest of Quilts Quilt and Craft Show will take place Friday, September 15th and Saturday, September 16th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The show will take place at Old National Events Plaza Exhibit Hall B.
Admission is $10 at the door, with children under 12 free.
Those who has a guild member for a $1 off admission coupon while they last.
The exhibits will include more than 200 quilts on display with judged and non-judged entries.
Organizers say there will also be a silent auction, merchant mall, and raffle baskets.
To learn more about the Raintree Quilters Guild click here.