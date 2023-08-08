Community invited to St. John's East UCC Food Truck Night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Instead of cooking dinner Tuesday, support some local Evansville businesses.
St. John's East United Church of Christ will host their first community food truck night of the season Tuesday, August 8th.
Chino Taco, Paradise Pizza, and Crazy Daisy's are among some of the trucks participating.
Everyone is invited to attend from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the church parking lot.
St. John's East UCC is located at 7000 Lincoln Avenue on Evansville's Eastside.
Organizers say there will be plenty of seating available for those who come out.