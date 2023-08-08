 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community invited to St. John's East UCC Food Truck Night

  • Updated
  • 0
Community invited to St. John's East UCC Food Truck Night
Megan DiVenti

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Instead of cooking dinner Tuesday, support some local Evansville businesses. 

St. John's East United Church of Christ will host their first community food truck night of the season Tuesday, August 8th. 

Chino Taco, Paradise Pizza, and Crazy Daisy's are among some of the trucks participating. 

Everyone is invited to attend from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the church parking lot. 

St. John's East UCC is located at 7000 Lincoln Avenue on Evansville's Eastside. 

Organizers say there will be plenty of seating available for those who come out. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you