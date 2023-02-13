Community leaders take the opportunity to educate after state senator's use of a racial slur

Community leaders and activists spoke out after state Senator Vaneta Becker used a racial slur during a Q&A session between legislators and their constituents on Saturday morning. The comment was made after Senator Becker said she was worried books like Tom Sawyer would be banned from schools because of their use of racial slurs.
During the discussion, she used the slur, and leaders in the black community believe this an opportunity to educate. "Just stop saying it" is what NAACP Evansville branch president Reverend Connie Baltzell Jr. had to say about her use of the slur.
Rev. Baltzell Jr. said the context in which she used the word isn’t irrelevant. ”January the 9th, of 2007, the NAACP had a funeral for the word. We buried it, and we want America to bury that word.”
Reverend Adrian Brooks appreciated that Sen. Becker is fighting to keep books in schools, but he said that advocacy should be about more than just American novels that are written largely by white authors.
Rev. Brooks told 44News ”she’s advocating for Mark Twain, but let us not forget about Langston Hughes and others. I think it’s important we be consistent in our advocacy so that kids who are sitting in the classroom don’t think that the only good writers are white writers. The great writers in our country came in all shapes and forms and colors, so let’s tell the whole story.”
In schools throughout the nation, kids read American authors like Mark Twain, Hemingway, Steinbeck, and F. Scott Fitzgerald, but prominent black literature from the same time is usually missing or sorely underrepresented. According to Brittney Odom, owner of Akoma Books, ”really, you won’t find [black literature] unless you’re actually looking.”
Odom's bookstore focuses on black literature. She is currently operating out of her home while her store undergoes repairs for water damage. She says more exposure to black literature can fundamentally change how kids perceive history. “Black history–it goes beyond slavery. I think that’s important. Our history didn’t start at slavery, and that’s not only for our children, black children, but all children–to widen their scope.”
Odom hopes more black literature can be included in curriculums so more students have the opportunity to see themselves in the characters on the page.