Community marches for sexual assault awareness in downtown Evansville

There was a Movement on Main in Evansville Friday.
Community members marched downtown raising awareness for victims and survivors of sexual assault.
"April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the whole goal is to spread awareness, to hopefully get people out and having conversations about what is sexual assault, how can we prevent it," said Lauren Barker, director of engagement and resource development for Albion Fellows Bacon Center.
Albion led the event, which drew in more voices as the effort rallied on.
"Since it happened to me, especially when I was really young, I felt like it was really important to come out," said Asra Butler, a sexual assault survivor. "So, people know that you need to speak out about things, and you need to support the victims and the people that have gone through that.
The march up and down Main Street was just the main event. Small businesses joined in throughout the day to help "take back the night".
Seven shops participated by displaying window art designed by locals as a show of solidarity and support for sexual assault victims.
Some of the shops even stayed open late, offering special deals with proceeds benefiting Albion's services in the community.
"When you are affiliated directly with somebody who has been impacted by sexual violence, it is only then when you can really see the damages that it can have," Albion Volunteer and Sexual Assault Survivor Brandi Beckham said. "But also, the way the community can come together like tonight it shows you how many people are affected but also how many people are also wanting to stand up and fight against this."
Organizers also turned Game Alley into "Awareness Alley" for the night with an interactive exhibit inviting supporters to add their own teal-colored mark to the ribbon wall.
"It's very empowering and hopefully it can be educational and motivational for the community," Beckham said.
While this local movement is still gaining traction, for organizers and community members, the conversation will continue and the message will keep marching on.
"I'd like to see the entire street covered in teal with people," Butler said. "I think it would be really cool."