Community members discuss the importance of voting ahead of Election Day

Wednesday evening community leaders and members along with candidates running for local office's gathered at Zion Missionary Baptist Church to discuss the importance of voting.
"There are a lot of things on the ballot this year. Whether we're talking about school board, the prosecutors race, the sheriff's race, county council as well," said Alex Burton, member of the Evansville City Council. "The future of our community is literally on the ballot this year"
The discussion didn't just happened behind closed doors, as they extended the message through phone calls.
"The strategy here is calling people who have a history of voting, those who show up consistently to vote," said Burton. "We want to make sure that they get out to vote because if we can light a fire between those who vote consistently to those who may be in their reach, family members, friends, coworkers, impact can be made."
With election day just a few days away, Burton is hoping people will get out and make sure their voice is heard on Nov. 8.
"Some people may look at voting as a hassle but this is how democracy is upheld." said Burton.