Community Members Show Love To Long Time Volunteer

Encouraging messages written on the walls outside of Dream Center Evansville for Bill Scruggs, a long time staff member at the center.
"This is a guy who was really well connected with a whole lot of people in our community here in Jacobsville," said Jeremiah Evans, the Executive Director at Dream Center Evansville. "so we wanted to give an opportunity tonight for people who care about Bill but who can't necessarily do anything for him right now to come out and celebrate him and send some well wishes his way."
Last week Scruggs collapsed and had to be resuscitated.
"Turns out his heart stopped and ever since then he's been in ICU at Deaconess Midtown," said Evans.
The news of his health status hit home for the people Scruggs works alongside at the Center.
"I was just kind of shocked," said Jonathan Gun, one of Scrugg's mentee's.
Gun say's Scrugg is like an uncle to him, cherishing special moments they've shared.
"Some were us joking around, us greeting with each other." said Gun.
Just like Jonathan many others cherish those moments as well, so they wanted to send video messages to him while he's in the hospital.
To help Scruggs and his family out with medical expenses the Dream Center Evansville is taking in donations.
A long climb back to health ahead, the medical staff are having trouble regulating his oxygen. Despite this, Scrugg's family and friends plan to be there showing support every step of the way.