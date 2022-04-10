Community Members Talk To Candidates At Coffee With A Candidate Event

Sunday afternoon community members got the chance to meet and have a conversation with candidates running for public office at the Coffee With A Candidate event.
Held at River City Coffee and Goods in downtown Evansville, the event was hosted by Jada Burton, the Libertarian candidate for the Indiana House of Representatives District 77.
"I just want them to know that they're not alone and they have a person that wherever I'm at, I'm willing to help," said Burton.
The goal of the event was to discuss ways the candidates plan to better the community and hear peoples concerns while drinking a cup of coffee with people in the community.
"When I was younger I was really into civil rights and that led me to want to pursue a career in being a civil rights lawyer," said Burton. "I realized now I can make a difference with policy that influences everyone's life and that's really what makes an impact on everyone is policy."
An Evansville native and current student at the University of Southern Indiana, Burton says as of now her focus is on CenterPoint Energy and addressing the on going concern for the increase in utility bills.
James Sceniak, the Libertarian Party of Indiana candidate for the U.S. Senate also attended the event. Sceniak also shared his goals for the upcoming election to community members who stopped by.
"I really wanted to encourage voters and I think now it's really the time for us to have a voice," said Sceniak. "I really believe that as a representative of the public, it's all about community service and I want to bring that back to politics and back to Washington."
Burton is running against the current District 77 Indiana House of Representatives Democrat Ryan Hatfield.