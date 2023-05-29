Community mourns loss of Muhlenberg County Fire Captain

Muhlenberg County mourns the loss of one of their volunteer fire captains.
51-year-old Bobby Mosby of Central City, passed away on May 26th at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
He spent 30 years as a member of the Nelson Creek Volunteer Fire Department. He passed away as a Captain on the department.
According to his obituary from Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, Mosby loved hunting and fishing, along with spending time with friends. Also, Mosby drove a truck for Teamsters Local Union 215 out of Evansville.
Visitation for Mosby will take place from 5PM to 8PM on Tuesday, May 30th at Tucker Funeral Home on North Third Street in Central City. Funeral will take place Wednesday, May 31s at Noon with burial at Miller Cemetery in Cleaton, Kentucky to follow.
Contributions in the name of Mosby can go to the Bobby Wade Mosby memorial fund in care of Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, Kentucky 42330.