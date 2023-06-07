Community One is restoring homes throughout the Evansville community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) —
Volunteers have spent weeks gutting and restoring homes in Evansville. Once homes are gutted and restored by Community One, they will be brand new homes for people in the community.
Community One is a non-profit organization that works on providing physical restoration to homes and neighborhoods. They do this by connecting and mobilizing people from every corner of the community to serve one another by lending a helping hand.
"Homes that people are not able to live in, we strip those down to the studs, replace floor joints rebuild walls like that are around me today and then we are able to sell those homes at an affordable rates," said Jessica Welcher, executive director for Community One.
Once the current homes are complete, it will mark their 11th and 12th home restored. Volunteers are at these homes from 9-to-1 every Wednesday. There are many opportunities to reach out and connect with your community through this organization and Community One are always looking for more volunteers.
"If you are looking for something to stay busy or just want to get involved its a great opportunity to really immerse yourself with other like-minded individuals who have passions to transform your community," said Josh Kimmel, housing director for Community One.
If you would like to volunteer, you can head to their website, https://community1.org/, to register or learn more about the organization.