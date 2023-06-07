 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Wednesday...June 7th and Thursday... June 8th for all southwest Indiana
counties...

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Community One is restoring homes throughout the Evansville community

  • Updated
  • 0
Community One

Community One logo

 Brian Miller

The non-profit organization is always looking for volunteers as they work to restore homes throughout the Evansville community.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) —

Volunteers have spent weeks gutting and restoring homes in Evansville. Once homes are gutted and restored by Community One, they will be brand new homes for people in the community.

Community One is a non-profit organization that works on providing physical restoration to homes and neighborhoods. They do this by connecting and mobilizing people from every corner of the community to serve one another by lending a helping hand.

"Homes that people are not able to live in, we strip those down to the studs, replace floor joints rebuild walls like that are around me today and then we are able to sell those homes at an affordable rates," said Jessica Welcher, executive director for Community One.

Once the current homes are complete, it will mark their 11th and 12th home restored. Volunteers are at these homes from 9-to-1 every Wednesday. There are many opportunities to reach out and connect with your community through this organization and Community One are always looking for more volunteers.

"If you are looking for something to stay busy or just want to get involved its a great opportunity to really immerse yourself with other like-minded individuals who have passions to transform your community," said Josh Kimmel, housing director for Community One.

If you would like to volunteer, you can head to their website, https://community1.org/, to register or learn more about the organization.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you