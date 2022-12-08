Community One unveiled their newest addition of affordable homes on Kentucky Ave.

Community One has unveiled one of three homes Thursday in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Kentucky Avenue.
They are in their 10th year as a neighborhood revitalization and community development organization nonprofit here in Evansville.
This is their 10th house collectively that they have presented as affordable housing for middle to lower income families.
We spoke with Executive Director Jessica Welcher on how the organization impacts the community, “To see people show up on a block that maybe others in our city have forgotten about, and do the work together to make this a better place of hope and flourishing for our community is truly beautiful. So today is just one snapshot of the work we all get to do together to make our city great.”
They are helping by providing new roofs and furnaces through community funds and support.
Their mission is to work with neighborhoods to help bring a true flourishing and to help neighbors love neighbors.
To find a way to help or volunteer you can visit their website https://community1.org/