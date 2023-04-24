Community Peace Vigil held in honor of Juliana Farmer

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — In honor of Juliana Farmer, a community peace vigil was held in Henderson’s Central Park on Sunday evening. Henderson said their final farewells at Farmer’s funeral on Saturday. On Sunday, they spread love in her memory.
Rev. Charles Johnson, executive director of the Henderson County Human Rights Commission, hosted and led the organization of the peace vigil. Rev. Johnson told 44News ”[Farmer's] kids were her life. She was a proud mother–bragged about their accomplishments."
Farmer’s love for her children was just as strong for her grandchildren, as her two oldest found out. Jyeon Chambers, Farmer's oldest son, told 44News ”she was excited about having her first granddaughter. That’s her voice: “oh my god I’m finally having a little girl. I can’t wait to meet her!” she’s just excited about it–ready.”
Alia Chambers, Farmer's daughter, said ”she didn’t miss a doctor’s appointment. She didn’t miss an ultrasound. She was there when I gave birth to my son. After my son, “you’re coming to stay with me.””
In her honor, the City of Henderson is making sure her memory stays alive. Mayor Brad Staton said in his speech during the vigil "[I] do hereby proclaim April 23, 2023 as Juliana Farmer Day.”
Trace Stevens, director of the Henderson Parks and Recreation Department, said to the gathered crowd ”today, we’ve planted a tree in her memory that we hope, for years to come, that family will use the tree as a place to gather to remember her.”
Rev. Johnson knows Farmer’s family will be taken care of by the community of Henderson. ”We are Henderson strong,” he said.