Community raises over $12,000 for Owensboro Health Transporter

  • Updated
Community raises over $12,000 for Owensboro Health transporter
El'Agance Shemwell

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV)  — The Owensboro community is rallying around a long time Owensboro Health Transporter, by raising over $12,000 so he can focus on his health. 

According to a GoFundMe, Gary was recently hospitalized and was started on dialysis. Just three days after being discharged from the hospital, Gary was already back out on the floors transporting patients while also going to dialysis three days a week.

Gary also mentioned to his co-workers that his car was not in good shape.

In an effort to help him take some time off and focus on his health, a fundraiser was started on June 4th and has since raised $12,315. 

Kayli Fogle, ER RN, can be seen in this video surprising him with the news. Gary said, “I don’t even know what to say I am so overwhelmed but tell everyone thank you.”

Gary has been with the Health System for 40 years now. 

