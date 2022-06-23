Community Reacts to President Biden's Gas Tax Relief Plan

On Wednesday President Biden called on Congress to suspend the 18 cent federal gas tax for the next 3 months. It's his plan to help bring down the price of gas and give some financial relief at the pump.
Residents throughout the Tri-State expressed varying opinions on President Biden's plan. Some expressed satisfaction.
"It'll definitely help, a little more could benefit us but I mean anything will help at this point because the prices are ridiculous," said Hayley Baumgartner, a Tri-State resident.
While others feel that 18 cent's off a gallon isn't enough.
"I think a dollar would work, not just 18 cents. It's like the bare minimum, because what is 18 cents?," said Zion Stewart a Tri-State resident.
The 18 cent Federal Gas Tax is used for the countries Highway Trust Fund, a fund used to properly maintain highways for driveways. With the on-going increase in gas prices across the country, President Biden said the country can do without the additional tax as it won't have a major effect on the fund.
That's news, some are happy to hear.
"I think that having a plan is better than nothing," said Baumgartner. "I think bringing it down a little is better than raising it at all at this point. I don't think it needs to get any higher at all. Absolutely not."
With the average price of gas in the Tri-State reaching $4.89 to $4.99 a gallon, which is slightly lower than the national average, people in the Tri-State are still finding it difficult to balance their daily budgets.
"Now you spend more money on paying for gas to get to and from than you can do anything else," said Stewart.
"With the father of my child living all the way in Owensboro like that's a lot of gas just on it's own right there so it's definitely effected a lot," said Baumgartner.
Many are finding themselves breaking the bank just to fill their tanks.
"65 and I have a tiny car." said Baumgartner.
"It's like $80," said Stewart.
When asked how she felt about the cost to fill her tank Stewart said, "I'm mad. I feel robbed."
Although some feel it may not make a huge difference, it's a start.