Community Reacts to U.S. House Passing The Crown Act

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Crown Act.
It is a bill banning discrimination or bias in the workplace towards certain hair textures and protective styles like dread loss, cornrows, afros and braids as these style are often deemed unprofessional.
This news is uplifting to some including Shante Trice, an Occupational Therapist and mother of 3. Trice has worn her hair in various protective styles and experienced discrimination at a former workplace.
"I've had people tell me with my loc's that I don't look like I know what I'm doing even though I've had the education and the schooling and experience to professionally do my job," said Trice.
Unfortunately Trice is just one of many with a similar experience. It's a story barbers and beauticians that specialize with African American hair textures hear on a daily basis.
"I've had a couple of guys, well really more than one say I'm going to have to cut these dreads off, I'm going to an interview," said Marcia Lynch, the owner of Lynch House of Coiffure Barber Shop and Beauty Salon in Evansville.
"You walk in a place thinking as long as I'm qualified I should be ok," said Lynch. "but no, you walk in and they're looking at your hair and it's a problem right off the bat so that's a strike against you going in the door."
The bill is already law in some state, as of now it has not been passed in Indiana, Illinois or Kentucky.
Now that the bill is left in the hands of the Senate, they're hoping a change will be made.
"I think this is a great step in the right direction," said Trice "It's not an end to discrimination but just having two daughters knowing that they'll be able to wear their hair without being discriminated against legally makes me feel good too."