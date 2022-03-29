Community Shares Concerns On Lloyd4U Project Designs

Community members and INDOT leaders all under one roof discussing plans for the Lloyd4U Project.
"The Lloyd4U is a series of improvement projects planned for the Lloyd Expressway which we know is a key connector for the City of Evansville," said Mindy Peterson the Spokesperson for the Lloyd4U Project.
$100 million will be invested by INDOT.
Before the project starts, INDOT leaders wanted to get input from the community, prompting them to host a public meeting Tuesday evening.
"I was hesitant on some of the designs I looked at online," said Carolyn James, an Evansville resident. "Tonight I was able to talk to some of the designers and engineers and ask some questions, get some answers."
James lives near an area where the improvements will be made. Although she has her reservations, the panel was able to ease some of her concerns.
"I feel better about a lot of it," said James. "some of it, closer to home I'm not sure about, I think there still needs to bit a little bit of an improvement to the design on the west side."
INDOT showcased the designs and plans to improve traffic flow on the Lloyd with a presentation at Tuesday evenings meeting.
Over a dozen improvements will be made to intersections from the Posey County line to Cross Point Boulevard on the east side of Evansville.
"I know there's a lot of frustration with the Lloyd Expressway. Expressway is right there in the name. The road way is never going to function like a true expressway, that's not the way it's been," said Peterson. "we can't go in there and start all over again but we can go in and make a serious investment and and improve the way it's going to work for motorist."
The project is still in the preliminary design stage.
INDOT expects to start construction Spring 2024.