Community welcomes fallen Korean War vet home after 72 years

After 72 years, a community comes together to welcome home a fallen Korean War veteran.
Pfc. Robert Wright was killed in action in 1950 during the Battle of Kum River in South Korea. His remains were recently identified and brought home to to Whitesville.
"Uncle Bobby would have been 91 in January. January the 1st is his birthday. That's not far away. And it's awesome to think he got to come home before his birthday," said Wright's niece Jessie Hettinger.
That's where non-profit organization The Flagman's Mission Continues came in - to rally the town to come out and pay their respects to his memory and legacy.
"We show up, organize the community, and bring the community together to give them a way to honor to a fallen hero in there hometown," said Jeff Hastings of The Flagman's Mission Continues.
The group took time to set up hundreds of American flags to mark the route of the funeral procession on both sides of the street. People of all ages came out to aid with this effort and pay their respects to the fallen hero who died serving his country.
"It had been so many years it's hard for me to believe - someone calls you up and say they found him, they're finally going to be bring him home? Until they brought him in last night, I know then he's home," Hettinger explained.
Visitation will be from 2pm - 8pm on Thursday December 8th at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville, with a funeral mass set to take place the following morning at Saint Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.
"I am so glad to see all of these people come up and help us," added Hettinger.