Complimentary Hadi Shrine Circus tickets for active duty military families this Wednesday

This Wednesday, November 16th, the Hadi Shriners are providing free Circus exchange tickets to immediate family members of our local active military personnel.
Exchange tickets are available to tri-state military personnel from all branches of the service, including the National Guard, who are on active duty, currently deployed, or recently returned from overseas duty within the last 6 months.
Tickets are also available to military spouses and children, and any other family member currently living in the same household.
Tickets can be picked up from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m in the Hadi Temple parking lot at 6 Walnut Street in Downtown Evansville.
These free exchange tickets have a $22 value and must be exchanged for a reserved seat ticket for any of the 8 performances at either the Ford Center or Hadi Shrine Circus ticket offices.
Other family members or close friends who want to attend the Circus with military families who have received the complimentary exchange tickets may purchase their additional exchange tickets for $18 each.
The Hadi Shrine Circus returns to the Ford Center on Thanksgiving Day and runs through Sunday, November 27th with a total of 8 showtimes.
Recipients must show appropriate family military I.D. to qualify.
