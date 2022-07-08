Computer Plus searching for answers after second robbery

Tuesday morning just a little after 1 a.m. 2 men broke into Computer Plus, a full-service computer store located in Evansville.
The pair ransacked the business stealing up to 20 thousand dollar's worth of merchandise leaving one computer damaged and shattering the front door into pieces.
"I was alerted by our owner and security office as well as looked at the security footage myself off site and it was very frustrating more shocked that it occurred," said Justin Parrish, the General Manager at Computer Plus.
This isn't the first robbery incident the business has experienced; Parrish said a similar incident occurred not too long ago.
Two individuals were seen on camera stealing multiple laptops and placing them into large bags prompting them to believe it may be the same suspects.
Luckily no workers were there at the time of the robbery but the amount of damage done and items stolen is more than enough for the business to amp up their security measures.
"We've done a pretty good job at making sure that the items that are here in the store are secure," said Parrish. "In fact, going forward we're putting more security measures in place."
Now that the suspects are caught on camera, they're hoping that bringing awareness to this will prevent any future break-in's and that those suspects will be taken into custody soon.
An on-going investigation, EPD is still looking for the two suspects.
In the meantime, Parrish is warning people to be on the lookout as the suspects might have a plan to sale the stolen merchandise.